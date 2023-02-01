Maintaining strong bones even when aging

It is normal for bones to get weak as we age but it has been discovered that weak and brittle bones must not necessarily be part of our aging process because bones can rebuild themselves like other living tissues.

Science has identified that the bone mass reaches its peak between the ages of mid 20s and mid 30s and it is possible to explore this strength at an older age by making conscious efforts to keep the bones strong even when aging and throughout life.

You can save your bone from brittleness by taking some vitamins and engaging in some physical exercises. Also, supplements can help if taken in the right proportion; taking too much can be hazardous to health.

These are few steps to keep strong bones:

Regular exercises: Getting physical and regular exercises helps because the body respond to regular exercise by adding more bones. Consequently, adults who work out can prevent bone loss that usually starts in the 30s.

Some exercises that can help build the bone includes walking, running, dancing, climbing stairs and other weight-bearing activities, including jogging, which strengthens the bones in the legs and feet.

Engaging in these exercises for at least 30 minutes daily helps the bone to remain strong.

Having the required amount of calcium especially from age 50 stops bone loss. From this age, daily consumption of 1,200 milligrams of calcium is a criteria for maintaining strong bones. But for ages 9 to 18, the period that the bones stock up for adulthood, daily intake of calcium should not be less than 1,300 milligrams.

Calcium makes the bones hard and dense and when calcium levels are too low in the body, it takes calcium from the bones and too much calcium loss may lead to osteoporosis or brittle bone disease; this aids the probability of falls and broken bones.

Food that can give calcium includes low-fat yogurt, baked beans, firm tofu with calcium and canned salmon with edible bones.





Another important material for strong bones is Vitamin D which works hand in hand with calcium. Without vitamin D, the body can’t absorb calcium from foods and without it, the body is forced to raid the skeleton for nutrient. This weakens the bones and prevents the body from building new strong bones.

For adults, normal vitamin D level is a minimum of 20 ng/mL. Vitamin D can be gotten from few minutes of sunlight each day, fish with fats, eggs, fortified cereals and cow milk, pork and fortified soy as well as oats

Avoid smoking; smoking is a known risk factor for osteoporosis because the nicotine and other chemicals in tobacco slow the production of bone-forming cells and hinder blood flow to the bones.

Avoid added sugar because the body does not need any added sugar from soft drinks, cookies, and other processed foods. Too much added sugar may hurt your bone health by flushing out bone-strengthening calcium and magnesium in the urine, displacing important nutrients from the diet and preventing intestines from taking in enough calcium

Also, limit alcohol because too much drinking can cause more falls and make bones easier to break by interfering with bone-growth cells called osteoblasts.

