Made Kuti makes giant strides

Barely three months into 2022 and Afrobeat rising star, Made Kuti, has been making giant strides. The 26-year-old singer has been working assiduously to surpass his achievements in 2021. The grandson of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has continued to define his purpose on the global music scene.

Since January 2022, Made has become a regular performer at the New Afrikan Shrine, where he serenades fans and guests with his musical dexterity on different days of the week. Last weekend, the young Kuti made the entire Kuti musical dynasty proud as he went on stage at three different times to receive plaques in honour of his grandfather and father’s contribution to the global music scene.

In the first stance, Made received a legendary award for his grandfather and Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Again, he walked up to the stage to receieve another award on behalf of his father, Femi Kuti, for his contribution to the Afrobeat genre of music.

Just before retiring for the night, Made joined Wizkid on stage to perform one of Fela’s hit song, ‘When Trouble Sleep.’ Though brief, Made left guests at the event asking for more as he brought back sweet memories of the late Abami Eda’s enthralling abilities on stage.

Made was also spotted at the event exchanging pleasantries and engaging industry giants like Edi Lawani, Kenny ‘Keke’ Ogungbe, Dayo D1 Adeneye, DJ Jimmy Jatt, amongst others in light banters.

Earlier in the week, BBNaija winner, Laycon’s collaboration with Made entitled ‘New Dimension,’ was released.