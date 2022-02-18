Euro hotel and Suites excites fun seekers with new lounge

The management of Euro Hotels and Suites, Ibadan has unveiled their latest offering, the Euro lounge and bar, on Valentine’s Day.

The lounge opening, which played host to an assembly of the crème of society, cut across the political, business, media and entertainment industry, saw personalities take turns to laud the Chairman and CEO of the establishment, Alhaji Kunle Bashir, for deeming it fit to add to the entertainment value of the city and the state.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, the Special Adviser to the Oyo State governor on Tourism, Hon. Ademola Ige, spoke about how Oyo State was becoming an investor’s haven because the government was particular about ensuring an enabling environment for business owners to thrive. He lauded Alhaji Busari for expanding his business, a move, according to him, which had ensured job provision and security for residents of the state.

He said, “What you have unveiled today is a testament of progress and hardwork. You have partnered with government by providing jobs and adding to the tourism potential of the state. This is why the state government, through our hardworking Governor Seyi Makinde, is doing all it can to ensure that we create an enabling environment to attract more investors. I am happy to see your business expand and I hope to be invited to open more branches”.

The Chairman of the occasion, Engineer Dotun Sanusi, who is chairman, Ilaji resorts, also gave kudos to Alhaji Sanusi for his foresight of expanding his hospitality business and raising the bar in the industry.

“Ibadan is fast becoming a hot touristic site and anyone who knows about business should invest now. You have made giant strides in the hospitality industry and I am happy for you. Keep soaring”, he said.

The event also had in attendance Hon. Temi Adibi, Director General, Oyo State Advertising Agency (OYSAA); Hon. Hakeem Adedibu, Chief Whip, Oyo State House of Assembly; Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Government; Hon. Babatunde Oduoye, Special Adviser, Political matters; Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Barrister Adebayo Ojo; Moseas Alao, Special Assistant, Print Media etc.

The event also played host to popular Nollywood actor, Dele Odule who added colour and spice to the ceremony.