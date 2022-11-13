MACBAN promises to support Tinubu/Shetima candidacy, Kogi APC candidates

Kogi State Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has assured Governor Yahaya Bello that they will support the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shetima candidacy in the coming election.

The group made this known at the weekend when they visited Governor Bello at the Government House Lokoja shortly after their security meeting which took place at the Secretariat of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lokoja.

The leaders of the Fulanis came from all the 21 local government councils in the state.

Secretary of the group, Mallam Adamu Abubakar said the association will give total support for the governor in making sure that they vote for all the candidates of APC including the presidential candidate of the party.

He noted that Governor Bello has done a lot for the association and tye Fulanis living in Kogi State, adding that it is time for them to give the governor total support.

The group commended Governor Bello for peaceful co-existence between herdsmen and farmers in Kogi State and the Fulani leaders promise to the state government in the fight against criminality in the state.

He disclosed to the governor that the association held a security meeting where several issues were discoused before heading to Hovernment House to see the governor.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He assured the governor that Fulanis will always make sure that there is peace across the state, pointing out that they will never support any body or group that will create problem in the state.

In his remark, Governor Bello who was represented by the Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Edward Onoja thanked the group for the visit.

He called on the Fulani leaders to enhance the fight against insecurity in their domain.

He also commended them for there support for the state government and urged them to vote enmass for Tinubu and all the candidates of the party in the state during the coming election.

The group during the meeting had earlier celebrated the victory of the newly elected National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Usman Ingelzarma and also introduced some of there new Local Government Area Chairmen across the state

They also discussed general well-being and development of the Fulani herders in Kogi state.

Those in attendance during the visit to Government House include, Kogi State Security Adviser to the governor, Commodore Jerry Omadora; the Kogi State Commissioner of Police CPAkeem Yusuf who was represented by Chief Supretended of Police, CSP Amos Matthew, Police Area Commander; the Chairman of Lokoja local government area, Muhammed Dansebe Muhammed and the leaders of Fulani across the 21 local government areas of the state.