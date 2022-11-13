Flooding: Firm distributes relief materials to nine communities in Ajaokuta

The Federal Government has been urged to see dredging of the River Niger as a permanent solution to the perennial flooding. This is just as West African Ceramics distributed relief materials worth Millions of naira to nine flooded communities in Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi state.

A total of 100 bags of 25Kg rice, 75 Can of 20 litres of Cooking Oil, 15 bags of 750kg cooking salt, 25 cartoons of MasterChef, 75 Mosquito Nets, 75 sleeping mats and 75 blankets were handed to the 9 flooded communities.

The Chairman, West African Ceramics Limited Ajaokuta, Alhaji Drisu Lawal, who made the suggestion described dredging as the only lasting solution.

The chairman who was on the spot assessment of the flooded communities with the view to cushioning the negative impact visited Ajaokuta Village, Niger Bridge Camp, Geregu, Adogu, Asco Camp, Kuroko, Gbaraga and Onyoku Community, where he assured that the company shares in their pains.

Relief materials ranging from Rice, Cooking Oil, Salt MasterChef, Washing Soap, Mats, Maggie Cubes, Mosquito Nets, Sleeping Mats, and blankets worth several millions of naira as well as cash were given to the people of the affected communities, with the call for a permanent solution as it is becoming obvious that the flooding is becoming one too many.

While pointing out that West African Ceramics remains a worthy partner of the host community in times of difficulties, he said the donation of the relief materials is part of its social corporate responsibilities, and described the 2022 flooding as one that came with unprecedented devastation.

While pointing out that the Company aside from providing employment for people of the host community, says as neighbors to the people affected by the flood, he added that the company would not fold its hands, but will share in the pain caused by the devastation.





Alhaji Drisu pointed out that the relief materials provided for the people is aimed at cushioning the effect of the devastation, assured that West African Ceramics would continue to remain a worthy partner of the host community in a time of need and during unfortunate natural disasters like the flood.

Alhaji Drisu urged the people to put behind them the losses suffered from the flood as it is a natural disaster, urged them to pick up the pieces of their lives and move on with optimism and assured them that the company would not allow them fo through the pain alone.

The Chairman assured that West African Ceramics would continue to offer helping hands to it host community by continuously providing them employment as it has always done, carrying out people-oriented empowerment, provide for them succour in times of need when unfortunate incidence like the 2022 flood that was never envisaged occurs, expressing appreciation to the people of Ajaokuta LGA for being a veritable partner, pointing out that they have remained supportive in the course of the company doing business in the area.

In their separate remarks, Yakubu Mohammed Adaji, Community Leader of Adogu Community, Abu Umar, the traditional ruler of Niger bridge Community, described the gesture by West African Ceramics Limited Ajaokuta as a surprise, explained that the relief materials would go a long way in helping them to get back on their feet.

Similarly, Prince Mustapha Ajanuba, Community Leader, Ajaokuta Community and Suleiman Idris Ward head, Geregu Community, extolled West African Ceramics Limited for coming to their aid in these trying moments and providing for the people’s shoulders to lean on, urged other organisations to emulate their kind gesture.