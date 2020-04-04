Look stylish in jumpsuits

Like dresses, jumpsuits come in many styles, so part of pulling off this look is all about finding the right jumpsuit for you.

When shopping for a jumpsuit, consider your wants. Are you after a casual jumpsuit to wear during the day or something more formal for work? Do you need long sleeves to combat cold weather or will a strapless style help you beat the heat? Once you know your requirements, you can start focusing on the details.

Jumpsuits for work

Because it is a work environment, it is advisable to go for jumpsuits with solid colours in black, navy blue or white.

Also, avoid big, bold patterns and you can add a blazer to make it smart. You can also wear a jumpsuit with a full length and tapered leg. Add a small smart belt and elongate the leg with heels if you like to wear them.

Casual jumpsuits

Relaxed, chic and very comfortable, the casual jumpsuit is the perfect item to get you out of your usual jeans and T-shirt.

There are several varieties to choose from such as cotton and denim. Once you find the one that suits your style, you are good to go.

Jumpsuit accessories

It is important to think of accessories when planning to wear a jumpsuit, because choose the wrong accessories, and the whole look can become sloppy and unstylish. Accessories for jumpsuits include belts, shoes, jewelleries and the hairstyle.

A belt is a vital accessory to pulling off a jumpsuit. When you add a belt to your jumpsuit, it will help define your waist in a highly flattering way. So, for a well-put-together outfit, try matching the colour of your belt with your shoes.

For jewelleries, choose pieces that will stand out, such as a chunky necklace or large pendant earrings. Gold tends to look great with formal jumpsuit styles while a pop of colour can add some fun to casual styles.

Because wide leg and low-waisted jumpsuits turn average height women into mini versions of themselves, it is advisable to add a pair of high heels to your look. The additional height will make you appear taller.

As regards hairstyles, for casual jumpsuits, wearing your hair down tends to look best as it goes with the relaxed feeling of the outfit. Formal jumpsuits look best with a polished up-do.

