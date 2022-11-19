‘Mummy’ fights naked, she no longer measures up to the standard of a wife —Pastor-husband tells court

Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has adjourned till December 21, a divorce case brought before it by a man, Biodun David, against his wife, Ayo David, on the accounts of irreconcilable differences.

David, a pastor, told the court that his wife did not measure up to the standard he desired in a wife.

He explained that his wife had failed to display the character of a virtuous woman as it was expected of her as a pastor’s wife.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant is unruly in her behaviour and sometimes fought him naked in the presence of neighbours and co-pastors.

David stated that Ayo had torn six of his trousers within two years during fights, adding that she once dragged him on the floor and locked him in the house for a whole day.

The plaintiff further said that the defendant slapped him during an argument and that it took more than 10 pastors to pacify him by prostrating to him before he forgave her.

Biodun told the court he was not ready to go any further in his marriage to his wife and thus prayed the court to end their relationship.

Ayo denied all the allegations brought against her by her husband but agreed to divorce.

David said: “I met my wife whm I address as Mummy through a pastor-friend after I had parted ways with my first wife of eight years.

“My first wife and I went our separate ways because she failed to give me a child.

“While Mummy and I were courting, my relatives and friends advised that I ensured she was pregnant with my baby before I went into marriage with her.

“I took their advice and we went into marriage with Mummy carrying my baby.

“My lord, I declare before the court that apart from our child who gives me joy, my marriage to my wife is filled with woes.

“Mummy, I discovered a few months into our marriage didn’t meet my taste. She is uncouth and always having brawls with me.





“Any time we had a misunderstanding, my wife would hold tight my trousers and pull me all over the house with it. She tore six of my trousers in the first two years of our marriage.

“We once had a misunderstanding and Mummy held my trousers. I lost my balance and fell while struggling with her and she used my trouser to drag me on the floor.

“She afterwards locked the main door to the house and kept the key. She refused that I went out.

“She lied to those who came to ask of me that day that I was not at home.

“My lord, at another time my wife fought me in the public and hit me on the chest with the wristwatch she was wearing.

“I felt a sharp pain in my chest while my shirt got soaked in the blood flowing out of the cut her wristwatch made in my chest.

“I reported my wife to her mother, but I never saw any significant change in her.

“As a pastor I always prayed and believed that Mummy would change, but the reverse was the case.

“She travelled to Libya for to two years and I was expecting to see the change in her on her return, but to my chagrin she turned out worse.

“Mummy became more violent and also went back to her old ways of tearing my trousers to shreds.

“I have exercised patience this far because of my pastoral calling. I don’t want Mummy to dent my image as a servant of God or tear my church apart.”

David stated further that “My lord, my wife has no shame. She loves to fight naked. Our neighbours and co-pastors always met her naked any time they came to mediate in our differences.

“Mummy has also consistently brought me ill luck.

“We both applied for American visas and the whole congregation joined us in prayers. Mummy fought me three days to our visit to the embassy. At the end of the day our appointment was cancelled.

“We were also refused visas at our second attempt after we had spent through the nose.’’

“Mummy did the worst when she slapped me. According to her, I was taking sides with a friend of hers who is a member of my church and who never ceased to point her attention to her shortcomings.

“It took more than 10 co-pastors to pacify me. They prostrated for me before I forgave her.

“She left my house after this and I don’t want her back.

“My lord, my wife has pushed me to the wall. All I pray for today is that the court ends our marriage. “

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after she had heard the plaintiff, adjourned the case for cross examination and further hearing.

