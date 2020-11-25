Lisa Yaro out with new song ‘Biko’

KADUNA-born artiste, Lisa Yaro is out with a new brand new song titled ‘Biko’.

Produced by award winning, DJ Coublon and mixed and mastered by Swapsonthemix, the new song, according to Lisa, is lush, atmospheric and lively.

“With hypnotic syncopated percussion, smooth chords, sensual keys, and sweet passionate harmonic vocals ‘Biko’ is the perfect combination of my vast range of eclectic and appealing influences”, she said.

The new song ‘Biko’ already has a video shot by Patrick Elis.

As a songwriter, Yaro has also written on a Grammy nominated album and her previous single ‘No Wahala’ was produced by Nigerian Grammy nominated producer, Harmony Samuels.

Inspired by her love for her African culture, Yaro is creating a new lane for herself as an artiste.

