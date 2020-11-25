Delta 2023: I remain the candidate to beat —Gbagi

Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, a former education minister and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), speaks on the performance of the Delta State government, his 2023 governorship ambition, some allegations against his personality, among other issues. TAIWO AMODU brings the excerpts:

AS a politician who supported Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for governorship in 2015, would you say he has lived up to expectation?

You are very right that I supported Governor Okowa. Therefore, I want to believe that this is not in doubt that my position is clear, regarding my support for the governor who calls me his brother. I want to believe that the evidences are there for everybody to see with regards to his performance. I have, on many occasions, said that I believe that the governor has demonstrated resilience and ability to show that he means well for the state. As to whether or not he has satisfied Deltans, there is nobody who can satisfy everybody. But I want to believe that given his ability and competence, he has done well.

I believe very strongly that Dr Okowa will be remembered for whom he is, and whom he was with regards to all that he has done for the state. I will not like to delve into specific performances as regards what he has done so far in office.

Do you see PDP as a platform to actualise your governorship ambition, given the perceived fear of lack of internal democracy in the party?

I believe every government from 1999 to date, governors have always known who they want to hand over to, but we have seen in our lifetime it doesn’t always go the way they want it to go.

When we started the PDP in Delta State, I was the first among the 3 contestants from Central. If you saw that arrangement we followed through, after James Ibori finished his tenure of eight years, it went to Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, and now it is the turn of the North. And now, it is coming back to Central. I am the oldest founder. I cannot do it alone if the issue is to choose the narrative of Delta. However, I think I am the best for the job. I went out to contact notable people in Delta State and they observed that if I can do the things I’ve done with my businesses, then I can bring a whole lot to the table for Deltans. I will not meddle with state funds. Rather, I’ll bring in my experience to further develop the state.

My hard work and transparency have gone ahead of me. Let all who want to run come forth and tell Deltans what they can offer. Deltans are wise; you must be able to help yourself before you can manage a complex state like ours. Let us tell them what we have to offer. One of the greatest problems we face in this part of our world is that we lie to ourselves. I have managed my life in such a way that I am without blemishes. Nobody wants people with no pedigree to lead Delta. Deltans have identified that we can do the job and we will key in at the national level.

Everyone knows that Delta has such fantastic opportunity in Africa because God naturally endows the state but understanding and identifying opportunities to know what to do is a different ball game entirely. Today, the governor has told the whole world that I am the highest private investor in the state. I am talking about visible investments that were driven without any bank loan, or without anti-graft agencies going after me. As minister, I was one of those that were never invited by any anti-graft agency for any discussion. It is all this wealth of experience that people have seen as nothing is hidden. I will contest the governorship election in 2023 by the grace of God, except I see somebody better than me.

Why the decision to contest the governorship seat rather than focusing on your businesses? Won’t they suffer? How do you intend to marry both?

I have rejected three ministerial appointments. If Delta has gotten its fair share of where it ought to be, then there would be no need for me to run for office. At the moment, Delta still has a lot of development opportunities to explore. There are over 6000 youths trading within my system everyday for their livelihood. Therefore, you won’t be wrong to say I have what it takes to transform the state along the lines of improving employment figures.

What are the areas you intend to focus on and how will you relate with other politicians vying for the same position?

I have no reason at all to see a Deltan unemployed as there is a whole lot to do. I have a strategy to cater for the youth and bring industries back to the state. We have a government in place now, so we do not need to say too much about what we hope to achieve. However, we will ensure the transformation of riverine areas to business hubs. I will ensure that we do not go about governance as though we are in a dictatorship. In fact, every local government has what it takes to stand alone without reliance on monies we are getting today as allocation from the Federal Government.

Like I said, my friend and brother is the governor and I respect him. You will recall that since 1999 till date, given my position in PDP, I have never associated and worked with any governor as I have done with Governor Okowa. I have worked with him on the basis that he has the fear of God. When I was moving from my Warri home to Oginibu, he was the one who came to commission my chapel. I have worked with him earnestly on the basis that he has the fear of God.

If you’re a father who has ten children, among them you know the one that is the best. They are not all equal. So, let the entire people from Central who are in government and want to retire do so. Deltans will sieve them as they are wiser today. Anybody that cannot do something for himself and is being asked to come and do something for a group of people is bound to fail. If you know a man cannot do something for himself, and you say he should come and help a state, then you’re a failure. I am very positive that the governor is wiser than that and will not plunge the state into another start-ups. He won’t do that and I believe him to the extent that despite being a politician, he is upright. While I have my reservations about people when it comes to character, I can say with certainty that Okowa means well for Delta.

It was alleged recently that you molested four workers who were staff of your hotel in Warri. How do you reconcile the impact which these weighty allegations could have on your governorship ambition? What’s the true story?

I heard all sorts of stories; they said I’m charged for robbery; that I’m a kidnapper, and even alleged I stripped people naked. I just laugh at them. Who in the world do you want to tell that? Those behind these stories and allegations are these politicians who believe that since they cannot find anything to smear my image such as corruption and so on, they might as well say that I sent somebody to strip people naked just to give me a bad name.

It never happened; it couldn’t have happened. I’m a father of six daughters, lovely ones at that. It never happened! It’s all political blackmail. They say that I robbed, whom did I rob? Whom did I kidnap? It’s just an attempt to smear me and halt my political speed. That’s what they are afraid of. How do you reconcile this? I have businesses in Abuja, there’s no problem. Nobody is saying I’m a robber here. A good chunk of my businesses are in Lagos; they are thriving and running, and nobody is saying that they are stripped naked and all of that. Suddenly in Delta where I have a political ambition, I am stripping some women naked and so on. Even the biggest fool knows that it is politically motivated. Who did I send to naked them?

I never sent anyone to go strip people naked, and I never robbed or kidnapped anybody. These were allegations which I came across on social media just like everyone. When we wanted to have election in 2007, a story came that I don’t pay my workers. You would have read it. A story also came that I have snakes and a lion in my house; and they said TB Joshua was the one who saw the vision. They said I had a lion that was going to devour the former governor in his house. As a result of the rumour, schools were closed, people started running. I’m surprised they didn’t even include in their story that I sexually harassed the ladies. Maybe they felt it would be difficult to convince the public about that.

These are all political gimmicks for you to sieve. It’s not difficult to tell you they want to smear my name. How can you wish to destroy a business dynasty which I built in the last 35 years by the grace of God by suddenly coming to say all kinds of lies because you want to contest election. Now, they are in court and the Court will tell Nigerians who these people are.

