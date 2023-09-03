The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s local government election in the State shows the party’s dominance in the state.

He added that the outcome of the election is a reflection of the wishes of the majority of Edo people.

Obaseki stated this while speaking with journalists during the 15th memorial thanksgiving service of his father, the late Pa Roland Oni Obaseki, held at the Diocese of Benin (Anglican Communion), St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Benin

The governor, who was visibly elated over the outcome of the elections, said Edo people are democratically mature as there was no single instance of violence recorded during the electioneering process.

He said, “We have a situation room where we monitored the election process across the State and want to thank the people.

“You can see that we are democratically mature in Edo State, in terms of the way the election was conducted.

“I was surprised at the diligence of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC).

“I went round and saw the number of polling units mounted by EDSIEC and the various electoral officers in the three metropolitan local government areas, and it was quite impressive.

“The turnout was fair as expected, and it shows that we can conduct elections without disrupting economic and social activities.

“The people voted and went about their various activities for the weekend. Overall, I believe we have done well. It was a free and fair election.

“The mass participation and dominance of the PDP as a party in the State were clearly exhibited in this election.”





“I have not seen an election that has not been challenged; even the one in America was challenged.

“That is why provisions are made in the law and in the process for tribunals to review and adjudicate on cases and complaints from contestants.

“Overall, the evidence is overwhelming, as the PDP campaigned in this LG election as if it were a major national election.

“I went with them around the 18 local government areas of the state, and councillors campaigned vigorously across various wards across the State.

“But I didn’t see too much of the opposition parties, and I am not surprised at the results of the election.”

“There was no violence and this shows that the election result is a reflection of the wish of the Edo people’, he said.

