The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has arrested three suspects for alleged vandalism and unlawful possession of communication cables.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, NSCDC Public Relations Officer FCT Command Comfort Okomanyi disclosed that the suspects were apprehended around House on the Rock Church Junction, Airport Road, in FCT, with fibre cables that were identified as government property.

She added that the suspects were arrested by the NSCDC FCT Command Patrol team following intelligence reports that some criminals had disguised themselves as engineers, pretending to be involved in cable work, to vandalise and cart cables away.

The FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, expressed disgust at the level of vandalism and destruction of infrastructure in the FCT.

He vows to launch a more intense onslaught against criminals and vandals defacing the capital territory.

“We are going to flush vandals out of FCT. Thank God, you are beginning to see the results of our reactivated patrol teams.

“We will intensify our efforts to fish out all of them, and more arrests will be made in due course.

“These three suspects vandalised and carted away fibre cables, but unfortunately for them, the eagle-eyed men of my patrol teams averted their plans.

“We shall deal decisively with them according to the extant laws to serve as a deterrent to others,” Odumosu said.

The FCT Commandant hinted that the Command is working in synergy and collaboration with other security agencies within the FCT, and collectively, “we will sanitise the Federal Capital Territory by restoring peace and ensuring adequate security”.

He commended the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, for his policy directions on security and general development of the FCT, which the NSCDC has keyed into for better service delivery to all residents.





He warned vandals, hoodlums, scavengers, and other criminals to find their way out of Abuja because “there is no place to hide anymore”.

Odumosu maintained that all infrastructural amenities in the FCT would be adequately protected as his officers and men are on the ground to provide 24-hour surveillance and security.

According to the statement, the arrested suspects are: Peter Kile, “M”, 27 years old, from Vandeikya LGA, Benue State; Akanuge Sammel, “M”, 27 years old, from Konshisha LGA, Benue State; and Justin Tundu, “M”, 31 years old, from Konshisha LGA, Benue State.

“They will be handed over for prosecution after undergoing a thorough investigation”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…