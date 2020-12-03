Lemon grass, lemon grass
How I love you!
Whenever I am sick and down
Mother gives me lemon grass
Lemon grass, lemon grass
How I adore you!
You healed me
When I was down with fever
Lemon grass, lemon grass
Wish you were a being
Lemon grass, lemon grass
Always, I know
That you are with me
Lemon grass, lemon grass
You are the best plant
And medicine that I have ever seen
In the whole wide world
Lemon grass, lemon grass
Never will I leave you alone
Lemon grass, lemon grass
When I grow old
I will cherish these lines
Lemon grass, lemon grass
This poem is for you
Lemon grass, lemon grass
I love you dearly
Can’t ever forget you
Lemon grass, lemon grass
Hope you forget me not
Lemon grass, lemon grass
Really love you, my lemon grass
Lemon grass, lemon grass
Forget me not my lemon grass.
By Michelina Ademuyiwa
Grade 3
Sureville Montessori School
Ikota, Lekki
Lagos.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987
Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…
ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU
It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…
ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed
President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…
[TRENDING] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo
The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…
TRENDING: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu
On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
ATTENTION!!! 1200+ Nigerian men reported this Herb Helped Them With A Stronger And Harder Erection And The Ability To Satisfy Your Woman As Long As You Desire. Click Here To Get It Now
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided