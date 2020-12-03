Lemon grass, lemon grass

How I love you!

Whenever I am sick and down

Mother gives me lemon grass

Lemon grass, lemon grass

How I adore you!

You healed me

When I was down with fever

Lemon grass, lemon grass

Wish you were a being

Lemon grass, lemon grass

Always, I know

That you are with me

Lemon grass, lemon grass

You are the best plant

And medicine that I have ever seen

In the whole wide world

Lemon grass, lemon grass

Never will I leave you alone

Lemon grass, lemon grass

When I grow old

I will cherish these lines

Lemon grass, lemon grass

This poem is for you

Lemon grass, lemon grass

I love you dearly

Can’t ever forget you

Lemon grass, lemon grass

Hope you forget me not

Lemon grass, lemon grass

Really love you, my lemon grass

Lemon grass, lemon grass

Forget me not my lemon grass.

By Michelina Ademuyiwa

Grade 3

Sureville Montessori School

Ikota, Lekki

Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…

[TRENDING] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

TRENDING: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…