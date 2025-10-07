Lekki flood: Lagos govt tasked on lasting solution

LAGOS State Government has been called to take urgent and lasting action to address the persistent flooding that continues to devastate the Lekki axis.

In a statement issued by the Lekki Chapter of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa, the group bemoaned the recurring floods that destroy homes, disrupt livelihoods, and hinder economic growth in one of Lagos’ fastest-growing districts.

Speaking, the Chapter President, Mr. Erauyi Agbon-Ifo, advocated for compensation and an insurance framework to support households and businesses affected by the floods, arguing that taxpayers deserve fair restitution for their losses.

He said the yearly flood inflicted pains on residents as they lost valuables worth millions of naira in the deluge

He canvassed the need for government, private organisations, and community groups to collaborate on sustainable solutions that go beyond temporary relief.

The group urged the state to improve drainage infrastructure, expand stormwater channels, and ensure consistent maintenance of existing systems. It also cited Rivers State as a model for effective flood management despite similar coastal challenges.

It also called for intensified public enlightenment on proper waste disposal, flood prevention, and climate adaptation measures.

Expressing solidarity with affected families, the NBM reaffirmed its commitment to continued advocacy until concrete government action is achieved.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIA TRIBUNE