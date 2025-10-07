Engaging registered builders will reduce building collapse —NIOB

AS the World Habitat Day is being marked globally, the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has emphasized that need to engage registered builders to construct buildings in order to drastically reduce the cases of building collapse in Nigeria.

This step, according to the statement by NIOB, would make Nigeria’s urban cities safer, free residents from avoidable displacement, prevent needless deaths, and protect the poor who are always the victims of building collapse.

“On this World Habitat Day, let us recommit ourselves to making safe, resilient, and affordable housing a reality. Let us embrace the vision of cities that can withstand crisis and protect every citizen,” the statement read.

As builders, built environment professionals, policymakers, and community members, NIOB urged that they must respond by prioritizing resilient building/construction standards and climate-sensitive designs: and engaging appropriate and qualified professionals in housing developments.

It also called for the need to strengthen urban infrastructure like drainage and safe and affordable housing.

“Ensuring inclusive policies that protect the marginalized. Working together — government, professionals, private sector, NGOs, and citizens — to build housing solutions that endure.

“Equally important, we must emphasize that engaging Registered Builders to construct our buildings will drastically reduce the cases of building collapse in Nigeria,” the statement read.

NIOB said that housing is not just about shelter; but about dignity, safety, and sustainable resilience.

Talking about the theme for the year, “Urban Crisis Response”, NIOB said it has called the attention to the urgent need to prepare “our cities, towns and communities to withstand shocks — from floods, chaotic planning and development; building collapses, overstretched public infrastructure and climate change to displacement and economic hardship.”

"In many of our communities, towns and cities in Nigeria, families live in fragile and dilapidated houses, vulnerable to storm damage, flooding, and poor infrastructure. Too often, the most vulnerable in the society— women, children, the displaced, and the poor — suffer the hardest impact. We cannot remain indifferent," the statement read.

