Legendary hunter, Ali Kwara, is dead

The famous Bauchi based hunter, Alhaji Ali Kwara, who was popular for his bravery in hunting for thieves, armed robbers and kidnappers, is dead.

Ali Kwara was famous all over the country and neighbouring Niger Republic to be a hunter of thieves and armed robbers by engaging the dare-devil criminals in their operational areas to catch them alive before handing over to the Police.

Late Ali Kwara who hailed from Azare, in Katagum local government of Bauchi State worked with the Police and other security agencies across the country to combat and arrest robbers in parts of the north.

While confirming the death to our correspondent on phone Friday evening, a cousin to the deceased, Malam Mamman Aman, said that Ali Kwara died on Friday at a hospital in Abuja after a protracted illness.

Mamman Aman further said that late Ali Kwara for a few years now before his death, grappled with heart disease while other sources closed to the family revealed that he also had a problem with his spinal cord since he had an accident some years back.

There was no official statement from Bauchi State Government over the death as of the time of this report, also, it was not clear where and when the funeral will take place.

He is survived by four wives and many children as well as many relatives and dependants who are mostly his aides on the battlefield with criminals.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman, has commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State over the demise of the famous hunter, security volunteer and elder statesman Alhaji Ali Kwara Azare.

In a condolence message to the family and people of the State by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Speaker, the Speaker said that he received the news of the death of the great hero of the State with shock.

He described late Ali Kwara as a rare gem who used his intelligence, hunting skills and resources to ensure the safety and security of towns and villages across the country.

ALSO READ: Erewa promises to rebuild burnt Ondo PDP Secretariat

“He took all risks and made all sacrifices to hunt armed robbers, kidnappers, bandits, insurgents and all form of criminals in order to make our country peaceful and secured. This is uncommon, this is extraordinary and will remain indelible in the history of this country,” the Speaker said.

Abubakar Suleiman also extolled the philanthropic services Late Ali Kwara has offered for decades especially to the downtrodden masses in his hometown of Azare, Bauchi State and some parts of the country.

According to him, the decease has made his door open to all for peacebuilding, advocacy, philanthropy and community services.

He said: “Late Ali Kwara was one of the finest statesmen Bauchi State has produced who brought fame and honour to the State and northern part of the country. He died at a time when the country is bedevilled with many security challenges which require his intervention and expertise to take Nigeria out of the woods.”

“We wished Ali Kwara lives longer so that we will continue tapping from his expertise and patriotic services in order to secure our country and make life better but the Almighty Allah knows the best. We submit everything to him,” the Speaker added.

The Speaker who said that the gap left by the decease will be very difficult to fill urged others to emulate him in serving humanity selflessly urging the family of the deceased and people of the State to take solace over the irreplaceable loss and pray to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Legendary hunter, Ali Kwara, is dead