Erewa promises to rebuild burnt Ondo PDP Secretariat

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Godday Erewa, has promised to rebuild the state party secretariat which was burnt by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

This was disclosed by the State chairman of the party, Mr Fatai Adams, who said Erewa has expressed his willingness to demolish and rebuild the PDP secretariat and ensure that a befitting building is put in place before the end of the year.

Adams noted that the youths who had gathered to peacefully protest against police corruption and brutality had good intentions but it was unfortunately taken over by hoodlums who destroyed properties.

He described the destruction of the party secretariat as painful and said the development has been hindering activities at the party secretariat.

Adams said: “Hon Erewa in his magnanimity has vowed to rebuild the structure and ensure the party secretariat is completed before December ending so that activities can bounce back at the offices.”

Also commending Erewa, the PDP governorship candidate in the last month governorship election in the state, Eyitayo Jegede, described the gesture s unequalled saying Erewa has added value and substance to the party, and his impact cannot be easily forgotten.

He charged Erewa not to relent in contributing towards the growth and development of the party in the state.

Reacting on the development, former deputy governor of the state, Omolade Oluwateru and member of BOT, Dr Tayo Dairo, chairman Elders council in the state eulogized the kind gesture of Erewa and they prayed that God will help him in accomplishing the laudable project.

Speaking with Prince Erewa, he said he is ready and willing to reconstruct the burnt secretariat by demolishing the building, start construction and ensure that a befitting building is put in place before the end of the year.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE