Leader of Stand to End Rape Initiative makes UN Young Leaders for SDGs Class of 2020

TIME 100 NEXT, 2019 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year and the Executive Director of Stand to End Rape Initiative (STER), Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, has been recognised by the Office of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth (OSGEY) and selected as one of the 17 Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Class of 2020.

The Young Leaders Initiative aims to recognize exceptional young people who are leaders in the effort to end poverty, combat climate change and reduce inequalities. Spearheaded by the Office of the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth, the Young Leaders Initiative recognizes on a bi-annual basis 17 Young Leaders who are driving change to help realize the SDGs.

“As the UN marks its 75th anniversary during unprecedented times, the 2020 Young Leaders for the SDGs are a clear example of how young people are leading the way in shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future for all,” said Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Secretary General’s Envoy on Youth.

“Despite being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, young people around the world continue to demonstrate immense resilience, resourcefulness and leadership in finding innovative solutions to recover better and achieve the SDGs.”

These young leaders represent the diverse voices of young people from every region of the world, and are collectively responsible for activating millions of young people in support of the SDGs. This group will come together as a community to support efforts to engage young people in the realization of the SDGs both through strategic opportunities with the UN and through their existing initiatives, platforms and networks.

As a Young Leader for the SDGs, Oluwaseun Ayodeji is invited to support efforts to engage young people in the realisation of the Goals by collaborating with the United Nations on strategic opportunities, and through her existing initiatives and networks.

Oluwaseun Ayodeji will also be engaged in UN advocacy efforts, which will offer an opportunity to highlight and complement her existing work.

More information on the 2020 Young Leaders for the SDGs, including the full profiles of the Young Leaders and their commitments to advancing the SDGs, is available at un.org/youthenvoy/about-the-young-leaders-for-the-sdgs