Gov Lawal mourns Buhari

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari passed away on Sunday in London after a prolonged illness.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the governor described the loss as a sorrowful moment for the nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Zamfara State, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late president.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him a befitting place in Aljannah Firdaus.”

