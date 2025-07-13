UPDATED: Ogun gov confirms passing of Awujale, Oba Adetona

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has confirmed the demise of Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who joined his ancestors at 91.

This was disclosed in a statement personally signed by the Governor and made available to Tribune Online in Abeokuta on Sunday evening.

Abiodun said the reverred monarch left behind remarkable legacy that shaped the entire Ijebuland, Ogun State in particular and Nigeria in general.

The governor stated that Oba Adetona who ascended the throne in 1960, was a beacon of unity, cultural preservation, and progressive development. His dedication to the welfare of his people was evident in his efforts to foster educational advancements, healthcare improvements, and economic growth within the state and Nigeria.

The statement reads partly, “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the revered Awujale of Ijebuland. Oba Adetona joined his ancestors today, July 13, 2025 at the age of 91 leaving behind a remarkable legacy that has significantly shaped Ijebuland, Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

“It is indeed double sadness that Oba Adetona joined his ancestors the same day that the former President, Muhammadu died in a London, the United Kingdom hospital.

“Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona was a remarkable royal father, who ascended the throne in 1960, marking the beginning of a transformative era for Ijebuland.

“Throughout his reign, he was a beacon of unity, cultural preservation, and progressive development. His dedication to the welfare of his people was evident in his efforts to foster educational advancements, healthcare improvements, and economic growth within the state and Nigeria.

“Under his guidance, Ijebuland witnessed remarkable strides in infrastructure and community development, establishing itself as a model of progress in Ogun State. His leadership not only enhanced the cultural heritage of Ijebuland with the Ojude Oba festival attaining international standards but also solidified its reputation as a thriving hub of commerce and tradition.

“As we mourn his passing, let us celebrate the extraordinary life of Oba Adetona and honour his contributions to our country. His wisdom, kindness, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of his people will forever be etched in our hearts.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may we continue to uphold the values he instilled in us during his illustrious reign.”

Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source that the monarch passed on at his private residence in Ijebu-Ode, on Sunday evening.

The news of his passage came shortly after the announcement of the death of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Tribune Online recalled that the monarch was conspicuously absent at the last Ojude Oba festival.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE