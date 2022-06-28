‘Law & Order’ actress Mary Mara dies at 61

The 61-year-old movie star was found dead on Sunday, June 25, 2022, after a suspected drowning incident while swimming in the St. Lawrence River, according to a report by New York State Police.

According to a statement released by the police, there was no foul play in the incident.

A cause of death has not yet been released, pending an investigation from the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The movie star was spending time at her sister’s summer home, which fronts the St. Lawrence River when she decided to go for a swim.

Until her death, she was survived by an ex-husband and a stepdaughter.

Mara was described as the queen of the TV drama genre with roles on other popular shows like “Nash Bridges,” “ER,” “Criminal Minds,” “The West Wing,” “Shameless,” “Lost” and “Star Trek: Enterprise,” among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.