2022 Hajj: Saudi authorities turn down NAHCON’s request for more slots

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), on Tuesday, informed that its request for more slots to enable more Nigerians to participate in this year’s Hajj exercise had been turned down by the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj body had requested for additional 5,000 slots to be distributed among State pilgrims’ welfare boards, subscribers through the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) as well as private tour operators.

A statement signed by NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, made available to Tribune Online informed that the commission’s Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, led a delegation, including Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, to the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, to actualise the offer.

According to Usara, the visit became especially important to lessen private tour operators’ genuine outcry over shortfall in number of clients they would be able to accommodate for the Hajj.

She added that it was also targeted at managing the pressure of other Nigerians desperate to participate in this year’s pilgrimage.

The statement informed that despite the strong presentation made by Nigeria’s formidable team, the request for more slots was turned down.

“NAHCON’s formidable team of representatives as well as the strong presentation made by our Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, to the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, unfortunately, the promise could no longer be fulfilled.

“Therefore, Nigeria’s Hajj industry is left with its initial allocation of 43,008,” the statement added.

It further stated that NAHCON’s request for a waiver for Hajj officials above 65 years of age whose presence in Saudi Arabia was crucial was also turned down by the Saudi authorities.

While soliciting the understanding of those who cannot make it to this year’s Hajj on the development, NAHCON appealed to them to accept it as a will of Allah and as well look forward to next year.

The commission declared that it had done its best but the Almighty had decided the rest.

It added that NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, and other management members did their possible best to make sure that slots were distributed equitably.

According to the statement, “In view of this, NAHCON wishes to solicit the understanding of those aggrieved due to the failure to be counted among this year’s successful Haji applicants.

“NAHCON beseeches them to accept it as the will of The Almighty and look forward to the next opportunity if God spares our lives. The Commission has done its best but the Almighty has decided the rest.

“Indeed, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, the NAHCON Chairman and other NAHCON management members, did their possible best to make sure that slots were distributed equitably.

“It was however clear right from the start that not everyone who is qualified would make it to this year’s Hajj due to the relatively low number of allocated slots.

“The Commission is aware of the agitation from all its publics to wit, the States Pilgrims Welfare Boards, subscribers through the Hajj Savings Scheme, Private Tour Operators, including its own staff as well.

“NAHCON management is consoled because it did not ostracise any group in the distribution of available Hajj seats, but of course, not all would be successful, because, the Commission was working within the boundaries of what was available.

“Yet, management understands the frustration of many who were desperate to participate in this year’s pilgrimage after two years of blockade.

“As people of faith we should remember that Hajj is a divine call that one would answer at the destined time; no matter one’s wealth, health status, age or free time.

“Similarly, NAHCON had sought for waiver for Hajj officials above 65 years of age who due to their relevance to the Hajj operation, their presence in Saudi Arabia is crucial. This request too was turned down by Saudi Arabia.

“Hence any official above 65 years is exempted from participating in the 2022 Hajj duties.”

The Hajj body then assured those who are unable to make it to this year’s Hajj that their fare deposit is untouchable and safe, adding that it will release the money upon a request for a refund.

It, however, added that those who do not want a refund should be rest assured that they will not be short-changed in any way.

“NAHCON assures those unable to proceed for the Hajj that their Hajj fare deposits are untouched and safe. Thus, the Commission will order the release of their monies to them without delay should they request a refund.

“If they decide otherwise, they should be rest assured that they will not be short-changed in any way.

“While soliciting for the understanding of all concerned and indeed the general public, the Commission sincerely regrets all the inconveniences as well as all such obvious/likely losses associated with the incidences highlighted above,” the commission stated.

2022 Hajj: Saudi authorities turn down NAHCON’s request for more slots