Edo police foil kidnap attempt by Fulani herdsmen, kill one suspect

A suspected Fulani herdsman has been gunned down by the police in Edo State during an ill-fated kidnap operation.

A statement by the Edo State Police deputy spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, on Tuesday, in Benin explained that the deceased whose name was given as Amodu Gonsho has been on the police wanted list for a very long time.

The latest bloody encounter comes on the heels of last weekend killing of a Catholic priest at the small town of Ikabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Iwegbu, an assistant superintendent of police said that the suspected notorious kidnapper met is Waterloo in a kidnap attempt which the police foiled along the Benin-Auchi Road.

According to the spokesperson, the police swooped in on the kidnappers following an intelligence report.

She said that the divisional police officer while on routine patrol with his operatives encountered some of the suspected kidnappers, adding that when the hoodlums sighted the police, they opened fire on the police operatives which led to a gun duel.

He said that Gonso was neutralised during the exchange of gun fire with police operatives while other members of the gang escaped with gun shot injuries.

Iwegbu disclosed that one locally made cut to size gun, one cutlass and a torchlight were recovered at the scene of crime.

She said that intensive bush combing is currently ongoing with the aim of arresting other fleeing gang members





She reiterated the determination of the Edo state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, towards ensuring robust police patrol.

Yaro advised criminal elements carrying out mischievous acts in the state to relocate from the state or risk serious police onslaught.

