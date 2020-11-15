LAUTECH don wins Science Academy Gold Award

Latest News
By Sam Nwaoko
LAUTECH, Osun, Oyo

A lecturer in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Professor Olugbenga Solomon Bello, has won the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) Gold Medal.

Professor Bello beat over 200 other scientists from other Nigerian universities to emerge winner and received NAS Gold Medal.

Instituted by the Council of the Academy, the prize was established to recognise personal/team scientific excellence and is aimed at stimulating and rewarding excellence in Science, Technology and Innovation.

Awarded to deserving scientists whose works made the most impact in furthering the frontiers of knowledge and has made significant contributions to mankind with particular reference to the national context, it is the highest honour that the Academy would bestow on a Nigerian scientist.

Bello received the prize which included a certificate, medal of recognition and a purse, from President of the Academy, Professor Motso Onuoha, in the presence of thousands of renowned scientists and elated Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Professor Michael Olufisayo Ologunde, himself a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science Technology.

It was the third edition, but the second in Physical Sciences. Interestingly, he is a sole winner, not a joint winner as observed last year when the award was in the Life Sciences.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Comments

