Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has tasked the state government to raise sensitisation awareness and response to Lassa fever in their various communities.

NCDC pointed out that this will complement Federal Government’s effort to coordinate a national response, training, consumables, infection prevention and control, protective equipment, and others.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, at a colloquium and workshop on the future of Lassa fever research, in Abuja, said the government know that there are still gaps, especially at a sub-national level, and that is of strategic importance as the sort of one health secretariat to coordinate input, the government continues to invest in that space.

“It is important to recognise that this is not just a national government problem, states have responsibilities. States have to look after citizens that have problems within their boundaries.

“We think previous efforts are showing success because we are keeping case fatality down. And it’s actually lower in more experienced centres than less experienced centres, so we need to do more in other frontiers for Lassa fever that are opening – Bauchi, Taraba and others.”

According to the NCDC, Lassa fever cases have steadily increased over the years. As of April 23, 2023, no fewer than 4,908 suspected cases, 897 confirmed cases and 154 deaths were recorded, compared to the 4,272 suspected cases, 751 confirmed cases, and 140 deaths recorded in 2022.

Representing UCL, Prof. Kate Jones, said: “We’re engaged in a long-term project with NCDC to leverage new technologies and genomic sequencing, a new vaccine being developed.

“We’re seeing what works and what doesn’t, and AI techniques and remote sensing for geographic information systems can help us predict where Lassa fever is going to be more prevalent, and when.”

