A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, struck out the N1.84 billion money laundering charges filed against Colonel Nicholas Ashinze (rtd), a former Military Assistant to for National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) and eight others by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The charge, bordering on alleged corruption, was struck out by the trial Judge, Justice Okon Abang following its withdrawal by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) after seven years of trial.

While striking out the 13-count amended charge, Justice Abang discharged the nine defendants from the alleged corruption charge.

Justice Abang held that no court of law can question the exercise of AGF’s powers, under Section 174 (1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), to take over or terminate any matter before any court of law.

Counsel to the Federal Government, Mr. David Kaswe had applied for withdrawal of the charges apparently acting on the instructions of the AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Ashinze (1st defendant) was standing trial alongside an Austrian, Wolfgang Reinl, Edidiong Idiong and Sagir Mohammed listed as 2nd to 4th defendants respectively.

Other defendants in the case are five companies: Geonel Integrated Services Limited, Unity Continental Nigeria Limited, Helpline Organisation, Vibrant Resource Limited and Sologic Integrated Service Limited listed as 5th to 9th defendants respectively.

They were re-arraigned by the anti-graft agency on a 13-count money laundering charge.

The money was said to have emanated from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) where Ashinze served as Special Assistant.

The nine defendants had at the commencement of the trial, pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them.

In the course of the trial, EFCC through its counsel, Mr Ofem Uket had called seven witnesses during the seven years the case lasted in the court.