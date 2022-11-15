Lagos will come under PDP rule in 2023, says Atiku Abubakar

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his commitment to ensuring that his party takes over government in Lagos State, by 2023.

Atiku said this on Tuesday at a rally organised for him by 100 volunteer groups in Ikeja, Lagos, pointing out that the party can only attain that goal if its members were united, even as he urged them to shelve their differences and work for the common goal of winning elections in the 2023 General Elections.

The support groups, include Grassroots Ambassadors, Arewa for Atiku, Atiku Progressives Forum, Atiku Unifying Projects, Face of Waziri, South-West Youths Vanguard, Concerned Youths Initiatives for Atiku, Omolere for Atiku, among others.

The rally was attended by leaders, including the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Dr Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor; Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Committee in Lagos, Engr. Deji Doherty; Lagos PDP Chairman, Philip Aivoji; all other candidates of the party in the state, among others.

Atiku, whose speech was delivered by the Governorship Candidate of PDP in Lagos State, Jandor, urged members of the party to go out en mass to campaign for the party, maintaining that, the presidential election which comes up on February 25, 2023, along with the National Assembly poll should be taken with all seriousness.

According to him, “once the party wins those elections, the governorship and House of Assembly elections which come up on March 11, 2023, would be made much easier.

“In 2023, we would do everything to win Lagos but let me thank you are doing very, because you are competing for neck to neck in Lagos despite the fact that we have in the state the ruling party, and its presidential candidate is also from here,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Engr. Jide Adeniji, former chairman of FERMA, expressed delight at the event, urging all the support groups to collaborate and work together, to move forward, even as he assured that “we shall together win” the 2023 General Elections.

The party chieftain said it was time to halt what he termed as stagnation that Lagos State had witnessed under the rule of the APC for the past 29years since the beginning of the current democratic rule, adding: “I want to assure you that Jardor would form the next government in Lagos in 2023.”

Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi, a member of the Presidential Campaign of PDP, in his remark, asserted that Alhaji Atiku, the Presidential Candidate of the party, was determined to rescue the country, saying that the former vice-president of Nigeria was an experienced person.

“Atiku Abubakar is coming to rescue Nigeria, recover Nigeria, secure the country from insecurity, recover the exchange rate, among others.

“Atiku has done it before, he is going to recover Lagos, he is a unifier,” he said.

Fabiyi described Lagos State as unique in the coming poll exercise and winnable, urging the party members and loyalists not to allow anybody to intimidate them but vote all through for PDP.

Chairman of the volunteer groups, Chief Nurudeen Olokowo, said Nigerians were looking forward to Atiku rescue Agenda so that life can be meaningful for them.





Olokowo said the demonstration of huge support witnessed at the gathering showed that “our products are sellable, healthy and pragmatic.”

“Our product is capable of solving the numerous challenges facing our dear nation, hence the outing of today,” he said.

Olokowo described the support groups as Atiku’s strength, urging him to kindly work with them for victory in the coming general elections in the country.

