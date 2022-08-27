Lagos new parking tax regime: PDP allegations are embarrassing, contemptible, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has described allegations of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the new Lagos state parking policy as outlandish, embarrassing and contemptible.

The Lagos State Parking Authority, LASPA, had issued a letter informing a certain business outfit of its new tax regime of the sum of N290, 000 for the parking lot outside the premises of the firm, N80,000 per annum each for the parking lot and a non-refundable administrative processing fee of N50, 000.

Condemning the new tax regime, Lagos PDP alleged it’s aimed at milking the people of the state to finance the ambition of an individual who had held the state and its people by the jugular.

Reacting to the allegation, the spokesman of the Lagos APC, Hon Oluseye Oladejo, said the Lagos PDP is seeking an opportunity to pool a ball of wool over the eyes of the people of the state by pretending to have a selfless interest in their wellbeing.

He said, “We received with shock the unfortunate statement issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State, on the new parking policy in the state.

The opposition party, in its attempt to curry the sentiments of the people of Lagos and in its characteristic manner, made allegations that are outlandish, embarrassing, and contemptible.

It should be noted that in the effort of the Lagos State Government to respond to the growing need for regulation of chaotic parking in the state, it enacted a law establishing the Lagos State Parking Authority- LASPA.

With an estimated 1.2 million registered vehicles, about 224 vehicles per kilometre of road space and a population of over 24 million people, Lagos State surely needs a sustainable state-wide parking policy to complement the renewed urban development plan and the ever-competing needs for space, especially in the city activity centres and Central Business Districts.

According to recent statistics by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), there are more than 13 million active vehicles plying Nigerian roads today. Out of that figure, more than 2 million cars are in Lagos. About 10 per cent of the cars require parking each day.

The visionary drive of the successive Lagos State Governments which has seen Lagos State gradually emerging as a true 21st Century city-state, with a burgeoning economy, first-class infrastructure, and service support systems is obviously beyond the impaired contemplation of the PDP. What occurs to PDP in its renowned short-sightedness is politics and money making.

In a most ridiculous manner, the opposition party is rather seeing an opportunity to pool a ball of wool over the eyes of the people of the state, pretending to have any altruistic interest in their wellbeing. It is easy for the discerning people of this state to see beyond the hypocritical sympathy of the PDP.

Otherwise, if the leadership of PDP had any such genuine concern for Lagosians, it should be demonstrated towards alleviating the untold hardship many people of the state are facing on the road on daily basis.

It bears repeating for the information of the general public that LASPA or any of its staffers or agents will not charge on cars parked in any compound. However, for any car parked on the setback, such person, organization or group of persons will be charged accordingly.

A setback (for obvious reasons) is the space between your perimeter fencing and the walkway or the road, as the case may be. Whoever claims he/she owns a setback around his/her property will have to provide official documentation from the authorised MDA in Lagos State showing the legal ownership of the said setback and the Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA) certificate of the property to the authority.





For the avoidance of doubt, the main duty of LASPA is to regulate parking to reduce traffic gridlock caused by indiscriminate parking, reduce travel time, loss of productive man-hours and economic downtime which when multiplied by the average wage rate amounts to billions of naira and reduce incessant road accidents.

These are by far noble objectives geared towards making Lagos conducive for all residents. We, therefore, enjoin Lagosians to ignore the charlatans currently running PDP in the state and team up with LASPA in achieving the objective of making our road free of gridlock.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has debunked the social media publications on the state government’s tax regime, saying it’s malicious and sheer propaganda targeted at undermining the good initiatives of the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu.

The General Manager, LASPA, Adebisi Adelabu, said, “The Authority upon commencement of Operations has employed several Lagosians, irrespective of tribe, religion or party affiliation.

The allegation that the State is using the Authority to raise campaign funds is reckless and mischievous. It is a fraudulent attempt to deceive the public and incite the people against the government. Parking is a universal phenomenon; it is not a creation of the Lagos State Government.

The business entity that misinterpreted the Demand Notice from the Authority recently and posted erroneously on social media has since apologized to the Authority for misinforming the public.”

