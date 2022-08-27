Lalong debunks report of alleged plan to install Emir in Yelwa Shendam

The Plateau State Government has dismissed the insinuation that there are plans by the government to establish an emirate council or install an Emir in Yelwa Shendam local government area of the state, saying this is an imagination and machination of mischief-makers aimed at throwing the state into the dark old days.

The local government was thrown into confusion on Friday as youths in large numbers trooped out to protest the alleged plan to install an Emir in Yelwa Shendam. The protest paralysed commercial activities in the town for several hours while some hoodlums took advantage of the chaotic situation to loot properties.

The government, in a statement signed by the State Commissioner of Information, Mr. Dan Manjang, stated that the insinuation was unfounded and should be disregarded.

“The Government wishes to put it on record that there has never been any time that such an idea was contemplated or even discussed. To say the least, this is the imagination and machination of mischief-makers aimed at throwing the state into the dark old days, thereby drawing the hands of the clock backwards and making nonsense of the peace we have achieved since the coming of the rescue administration ably led by Governor Simon Bako Lalong.

“In light of the foregoing, therefore, the government hereby warns such mischief makers to desist from their evil intentions as it will not take it kindly with anyone found to mastermind such retrogressive tendencies.”

According to the statement, Governor Lalong has also directed security agencies to go after those mischief makers and ensure that there is no escalation in the breakdown of law and order in the area and Plateau State as a whole.

The government therefore beckoned on the general public, particularly residents of Shendam Local Government, to be circumspect and go about their normal duties by disregarding such dangerous rumours and providing timely information to security agencies to enable them to act swiftly.

It advised the public to always cross-check their facts with constituted authorities and seek dialogue rather than take the laws into their own hands.

Also, the Executive Chairman of the Shendam local government council of Plateau state, Hon. Miskoom Alex Naantuam, on Saturday debunked the insinuation, adding that there was no plot to install an emir in the local government council.

The Chairman, in an interview in Jos, described the insinuation as false, baseless and unfounded rumours making the rounds on the social media that Governor Simon Lalong is plotting to install an emir .

In his words, “This is the handwork of mischief-makers and crisis merchants who are determined to instigate crisis and generate a breach of the peace that is currently prevailing in the state.”