Lagos govt meets with NUPENG as union calls off strike

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has called off its strike which commenced earlier on Monday.

The decision was contained in a communique jointly signed by the State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olalere Odusote, and NUPENG Deputy National President, Mr Solomon O. Kilanko.

The communiqué stated that both parties agreed, at a meeting held earlier on Monday at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, adding that the state government would meet with heads of all security agencies to prevent further disturbance of vehicles conveying petroleum products.

“The two sides agreed that the issue of ‘area boys’ will be addressed by the State. A dedicated phone number will be established within one week to enable petroleum product transporters to gain prompt access to security agencies,” the communiqué said.

The communique, while assuring that the allegation of extra-ordinary levies charged by a particular local government would be investigated promptly, assured that “the state government will continue to relate with all road users in the planning and execution of road works in the state.”

According to the communiqué, NUPENG also made a commitment that all tankers would not exceed the loading capacity of trucks as provided in the regulations and in compliance with the directives of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Disclosing that the state would review the timing restriction on movement of petroleum tankers within the next one week, Odusote said recommendations would be put forward to the government on ways to ease access of petroleum tankers to tank farms.

“Lagos State government will immediately set up a standing committee to relate with the Union on an ongoing basis to address any issues as they arise,” the communiqué added.

