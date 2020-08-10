COVID-19: Nigeria records 290 new cases, total now 46,867

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 290 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 46,867.
The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.
“On the 10th of August 2020, 290 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 46867 cases have been confirmed, 33346 cases have been discharged and 950 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 290 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (82), Plateau (82), Oyo (19), FCT (18), Edo (16), Kaduna (15), Enugu (9), Ogun (9), Kano (8), Kwara (8), Cross River (5), Ondo (5), Rivers (5), Ekiti (4), Imo (3) and Borno (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|15,957
|2,642
|13,122
|193
|FCT
|4,485
|3,141
|1,298
|46
|Oyo
|2,887
|1,433
|1,423
|31
|Edo
|2,398
|177
|2,123
|98
|Rivers
|1,944
|215
|1,676
|53
|Kano
|1,634
|272
|1,308
|54
|Kaduna
|1,613
|221
|1,380
|12
|Delta
|1,596
|144
|1,409
|43
|Plateau
|1,584
|900
|663
|21
|Ogun
|1,478
|209
|1,245
|24
|Ondo
|1,289
|498
|763
|28
|Enugu
|914
|395
|500
|19
|Ebonyi
|870
|51
|793
|26
|Kwara
|865
|384
|460
|21
|Katsina
|746
|265
|457
|24
|Borno
|690
|78
|577
|35
|Abia
|644
|122
|517
|5
|Gombe
|631
|48
|560
|23
|Osun
|628
|274
|341
|13
|Bauchi
|577
|35
|528
|14
|Imo
|479
|308
|161
|10
|Benue
|409
|291
|109
|9
|Nasarawa
|370
|139
|223
|8
|Bayelsa
|346
|14
|311
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|235
|30
|197
|8
|Niger
|226
|49
|165
|12
|Adamawa
|185
|83
|90
|12
|Ekiti
|182
|103
|77
|2
|Sokoto
|154
|0
|138
|16
|Anambra
|142
|5
|119
|18
|Kebbi
|90
|0
|82
|8
|Zamfara
|77
|1
|71
|5
|Taraba
|75
|16
|55
|4
|Cross River
|73
|23
|42
|8
|Yobe
|67
|2
|57
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
290 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-82
Plateau-82
Oyo-19
FCT-18
Edo-16
Kaduna-15
Enugu-9
Ogun-9
Kano-8
Kwara-8
Cross River-5
Ondo-5
Rivers-5
Ekiti-4
Imo-3
Borno-2
46,867 confirmed
33,346 discharged
950 deaths pic.twitter.com/d5sjk0gRls
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 10, 2020
