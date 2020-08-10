COVID-19: Nigeria records 290 new cases, total now 46,867

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 290 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 46,867.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.

“On the 10th of August 2020, 290 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 46867 cases have been confirmed, 33346 cases have been discharged and 950 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 290 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (82), Plateau (82), Oyo (19), FCT (18), Edo (16), Kaduna (15), Enugu (9), Ogun (9), Kano (8), Kwara (8), Cross River (5), Ondo (5), Rivers (5), Ekiti (4), Imo (3) and Borno (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,957 2,642 13,122 193 FCT 4,485 3,141 1,298 46 Oyo 2,887 1,433 1,423 31 Edo 2,398 177 2,123 98 Rivers 1,944 215 1,676 53 Kano 1,634 272 1,308 54 Kaduna 1,613 221 1,380 12 Delta 1,596 144 1,409 43 Plateau 1,584 900 663 21 Ogun 1,478 209 1,245 24 Ondo 1,289 498 763 28 Enugu 914 395 500 19 Ebonyi 870 51 793 26 Kwara 865 384 460 21 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 690 78 577 35 Abia 644 122 517 5 Gombe 631 48 560 23 Osun 628 274 341 13 Bauchi 577 35 528 14 Imo 479 308 161 10 Benue 409 291 109 9 Nasarawa 370 139 223 8 Bayelsa 346 14 311 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 235 30 197 8 Niger 226 49 165 12 Adamawa 185 83 90 12 Ekiti 182 103 77 2 Sokoto 154 0 138 16 Anambra 142 5 119 18 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Taraba 75 16 55 4 Cross River 73 23 42 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

290 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-82

Plateau-82

Oyo-19

FCT-18

Edo-16

Kaduna-15

Enugu-9

Ogun-9

Kano-8

Kwara-8

Cross River-5

Ondo-5

Rivers-5

Ekiti-4

Imo-3

Borno-2 46,867 confirmed

33,346 discharged

950 deaths pic.twitter.com/d5sjk0gRls — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 10, 2020

