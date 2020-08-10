COVID-19: Nigeria records 290 new cases, total now 46,867

By Tribune Online
Nigeria records 290 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 290 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, as confirmed cases are now 46,867.

The agency made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.

“On the 10th of August 2020, 290 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 46867 cases have been confirmed, 33346 cases have been discharged and 950 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 290 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (82), Plateau (82), Oyo (19), FCT (18), Edo (16), Kaduna (15), Enugu (9), Ogun (9), Kano (8), Kwara (8), Cross River (5), Ondo (5), Rivers (5), Ekiti (4), Imo (3) and Borno (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos15,9572,64213,122193
FCT4,4853,1411,29846
Oyo2,8871,4331,42331
Edo2,3981772,12398
Rivers1,9442151,67653
Kano1,6342721,30854
Kaduna1,6132211,38012
Delta1,5961441,40943
Plateau1,58490066321
Ogun1,4782091,24524
Ondo1,28949876328
Enugu91439550019
Ebonyi8705179326
Kwara86538446021
Katsina74626545724
Borno6907857735
Abia6441225175
Gombe6314856023
Osun62827434113
Bauchi5773552814
Imo47930816110
Benue4092911099
Nasarawa3701392238
Bayelsa3461431121
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom235301978
Niger2264916512
Adamawa185839012
Ekiti182103772
Sokoto154013816
Anambra142511918
Kebbi900828
Zamfara771715
Taraba7516554
Cross River7323428
Yobe672578
Kogi5032

