Lagos By-election: Lagos Assembly Majority Leader commends INEC for smooth election

The Majority Leader of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade has commended the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth running of the election.

Sanai said that the process at the polling CAC junction of the ikorodu area of the state is worthy of eulogy.

Meanwhile, he urged residents of the area to come out en masse yo discharge their civic responsibilities, saying that ikorodu is greater than any individual.

“I arrived my polling booth at CAC Junction (043) to vote.The process was smooth and seamless, kudos to the INEC for a job well done so far.

“Please my people, let’s all come out to vote and remain peaceful throughout.

“Ikorodu is greater than any individual.

