Bayelsa bye-election: Ex-gov Dickson votes in Tori Orua, says exercise peaceful, impressive

The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday senatorial bye-election in Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, voted in his country home of Toru-Orua.

Dickson who voted in the company of his wife, Dr Rachael, said that preliminary reports indicated an impressive turnout of voters.

Chief Dickson commended the electoral officers and security agencies for the impressive level of conduct and urged them to sustain their vigilance until a winner is returned at the end of the election.

Dickson maintained that if the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continued with the level of professionalism displayed, the people would have confidence in the outcome of the poll.

“As I voted this morning at my polling unit at Toru-Orua, I was glad to see that voter turnout was impressive and from available preliminary reports from other units and wards, there is an indication of a massive and impressive turnout,” Dickson said.

While thanking the officials of the electoral body for their professionalism, the former governor expressed we hope and expectation that the level of the commendable conduct would be sustained to the very end the exercise, just as he noted that he would be returned elected.

“Every election is in stages. Voters will come out en mass, get accredited and vote and after that, other processes also continue up to the declaration. I thank the security agencies for their vigilance so far. Once again, I expect that this level of professionalism is sustained throughout the process because very often during collation, people try to do funny things and so on,” he noted.

Dickson thanked the people of the senatorial district for the sustained support for him all through his years as a former member of the House of Representatives and as governor for eight years.