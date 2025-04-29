Lagos building collapse: BCPG seeks thorough investigation

BUILT environment professionals under the auspices of the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) has called on the Lagos State House of Assembly to ensure that the recent collapsed building on 10, Oremeta Street, Ojodu is thoroughly investigated.

Besides, the group wants the House of Assembly, as an oversight function, to set up a committee to find out the current state of the past collapsed buildings’ sites in Lagos State.

The group promised to avail the lawmakers a comprehensive list of collapsed building locations in Lagos State if requested.

Demonstrating its readiness to assist the government and the lawmakers, the group explained that integrity remained the hallmark of building collapse prevention, warning that safety of lives and property should not continue to be compromised.

In a letter signed by the Coordinator, BCPG Ojodu Cell, Mr Abiodun Adegoke; his secretary, Mr. Dom Ibeh; and Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Ishola, the trio condemned the recent collapsed building under construction in their locality in which seven persons died and 13 others with various degrees of injuries.

In what they described as “A repeat of avoidable past errors”, they said: ”The collapse of a three-storey building ( with three suspended floors proceeding to fourth storey) under construction at No 10, Oremeta Street, Ojodu, Lagos, on Saturday, 19th April, 2025, was a stab on the collective conscience of members of the BCPG in Ojodu.

“The pain and regret within became severe as the number of casualties being unearthed in the rubble increased daily.”

“The fact that this particular collapse with its accompanying loss of innocent lives was preventable made the wound inflicted on our conscience difficult to heal.

“How did the notorious and daring building collapse sandwich itself between Good Friday and Easter Sunday, thereby committing an unpardonable sin? It was really pathetic.”

Sadly, the group said the cause of the collapse was the non-implementation of the recommendations made following a similar collapse building in the locality about 12 years ago, when a four-storey building under construction at No 15, Bashiru Street, Ojodu, Lagos collapsed, killing one person.

Apparently, the executives of BCPG said that the lack of implementation of the BCPG’s recommendations made in respect of the 2013 collapsed building at Bashiru Street led to the collapse of the building at Oremeta Street.

‘Firstly, the danger of occupying a building that was under construction was identified.This defied the certification for fitness for habitation, which has been a prerequisite for occupation of the building.

“Secondly, the danger inherent in the increase of floors/height of a building over a long period of time was amplified.

“The structural integrity of an uncompleted building that has been exposed to the weather for a long period of time needed to be ascertained before additional loads could be imposed. Faveolateferro concrete absorbs water to the detriment of the intrinsic tensile strength possessed by the steel reinforcement bars.”

The group said that emphasis was laid on the revalidation of the construction permit of a building that was taking a long period of time to complete.

“Among other valid recommendations that were made by BCPG Ojodu Cell was the need to conduct structural integrity tests on the three-storey building adjoining the compound of the collapsed building. The engagement of competent professionals in the process of building development was included.

“Interestingly, the building that collapsed on Bashiru Street was about 150m away from that of Oremeta Street. Despite the proximity of the two buildings, similar factors were experienced,” the group said.

The building at No 10, Oremeta Street, the group pointed out was also being constructed beyond the normal duration, thereby exposing it to severe weather effects for years.

The ground floor of the framed structure, BCPG said was used as a restaurant, bar, and other entertainment activities, noting that the building collapsed when construction work resumed after a very long break.

“Coincidentally, the location of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory has been in Ojodu. Structural integrity and other relevant tests were readily available.

“Usually, when construction activities halt in any building development projects, for more than five years, the project is termed “Abandoned Project.”

For a continuation of the construction/site operations, the group said that all necessary precautions should have be taken.

“A building development is supposed to secure lives and property as well as not having a severe impact on the surrounding developments,” it said, adding that a recently constructed two-storey building is now occupying No 15, Bashiru Street, Ojodu, where a four-storey church building collapsed in 2013.

“Was a building plan approval obtained on a government confiscated land?,” it queried

“However, Section 74 of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law of 2010 stipulates the forfeiture to the government, the land of any collapsed building. This punishment is sustained by section 25, sub-section 4 of the 2019 Lagos State Building Control Agency regulations that states thus:

“Any structure, which collapses due to negligence on the part of the developer of the property, shall be sealed off and forfeited to the State Government after due investigation and publication of the notice of forfeiture in the State Official Gazette.”

The group said the astonishing development at No 15, Bashiru Street, Ojodu needed an immediate investigation.

