Newly qualified surveyors tasked on ethical standards, others

THE newly qualified surveyors, numbering 433, have been urged to embrace ethical standards, good behavior and continuous learning in the practice of the profession.

The advice was given during the induction ceremony held in Abuja by the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON).

Theme: Beyond the Seal: Elevating Your Brand, Voice, and Value as a Professional, the Chairman of the occasion, who doubles as the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGOF), Abduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, to the new inductees that their expertise will be needed in shaping Nigeria.

He said: “I want to say it’s a new dawn of a promising future where your expertise will be needed in the shaping of the nation. As surveyors, the whole nation as well as the world relies on surveyor as an expert witness and provides the critical framework upon which nations are built, Nigeria inclusive”

He said their induction signified not just the hard work they have put in, but also their dedication.

SGOF assured the new surveyors that their development would be championed through the ongoing learning opportunities and collaborative studies that encourage the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

“I applaud each and every one of you, to embrace the ethical principles that underpin our profession. Let accuracy and precision be your guiding stars and let the pursuit of excellence define your every endeavor,” he said.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, congratulated the council for the unwavering commitment to upholding excellence, professionalism and ethical standards in survey profession, noting that surveying is critical in the fiscal economy and infrastructural development of the nation.

To the newly inductees, he said: ”Your induction today bring additional number to survey in our dear nation. I must say is a good development, considering the fact that as surveyors, you provide essential services in infrastructural development which is the hallmark of Mr President Renewed Hope Agenda.

“To all new inductees, you are stepping into the world where new technology, geo spatial intelligence and innovation are reshaping all our professions. You must not rest on your academic laurel, embrace continuous learning, adhere to the code of ethics and conducts. Above all, be a good ambassador of the profession wherever you find yourself. The future of land administration, urban planning and development lies significantly in you.”

Former Minister of Environment and past Registrar of SURCON, Suleiman Hassan–Zarma, urged the inductees to push the frontiers of the profession and to break all the barriers that may affect the profession in any setting they find themselves.

He urged them to look at how they can add value to the services being provided in agriculture, housing, health, urban development and so on.

President Nigerian Institution of Surveyors Matthew Ibitoye, said the induction ceremony marked a significant milestone in the inductees professional journey.

“It is everlasting commitment to the surveying profession. Your success in the examination is not merely a product of diligence but materialization of hard work, focus and resilience. As you take this important step into this professional recognition, I urge you to remember that your impact must reflect positively in the development of geospatial industry in Nigeria and across the globe,” he said.

