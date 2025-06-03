Lagos Assembly member urges research in herbal medicine

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Gbolahan Ogunleye, has urged traditional medicine practitioners to enhance research on herbal drugs and treatments.

Ogunleye, who represents Ikorodu Constituency I under the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave the advice during the presentation of tables and chairs to the Traditional Medicine Practitioners of Nigeria (TMPN), Ikorodu branch.

The event took place at the TMPN’s secretariat in Ikorodu, Ogunleye said traditional medicine should be refined to gain wider acceptance, especially given global recognition of the practice.

“Traditional medicine practitioners are no longer seen as mere herbalists, unlike in the past. They must keep improving the practice to match Western standards,” he said.

He added that legislative backing will help boost public trust in traditional medicine and provide a proper framework for its development and regulation.

Ogunleye, who chairs the House Committee on Overseas Investment and Sustainable Development Goals, urged the association to review and amend relevant laws for better outcomes.

He assured the practitioners that the House will support any good proposals and enact laws that protect public interest, particularly in Ikorodu.

“I will support laws to elevate traditional medicine as a credible aspect of the healthcare system. This includes encouraging research and cultivation of local herbs,” he said.

TMPN Secretary, Ms Oluwabunmi Ajibola, thanked the lawmaker for his consistent support, noting that the donation will enhance the association’s operations.

She said the gesture will assist the group to improve traditional medicine practices and strengthen its role as a viable complement to orthodox healthcare.

“We are doing all we can to improve, gain wider acceptance and fill the gaps in healthcare delivery,” Ajibola added.