Assault on Vice Principal: Ondo Police arrest parent, four others

We’ll not condone examination malpractices, hooliganism — Ondo govt

Ondo State Police Command said on Monday that five persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Vice Principal of Complete Child Development Centre Akure, Mr. Alexandra Rotifa, for disallowing a student to cheat during the ongoing West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in his school.

The arrested suspects include the mother of the student, Mrs. Dorcas Asije, who hired the suspected thugs to assault the teacher.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, who confirmed the arrest in a statement in Akure, said preliminary investigation linked the suspects to the attack.

Ayanlade said:

“Following the assault on the Vice Principal of Complete Child Development Centre Akure, the Ondo State Police Command has arrested Mrs. Dorcas Asije and four other accomplices.

“The police, while acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) led a tactical team to ensure their swift arrest.

“The case has been transferred to SCID and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

“The public is advised to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activity to the nearest police station.”

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday said investigations have begun into the attack.

The state government promised to get to the root of the incident, restating that it would not tolerate any form of hooliganism or examination malpractices during internal or external examinations in the state.

The Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Akindele Ige, who handed down the warning, said he had visited the school in company of a group of Directors from the ministry to verify the incident.

Ige added that the state government would not hesitate to apply appropriate decisions according to the law concerning the matter.

Ige, in a statement signed by the Director of Information & Media, Olaoluwa Meshack, stated that:

“The Administrative Secretary, Dr. Akindele Ige, condemned the action in its entirety, saying the state government would never condone examination malpractices or hooliganism under whatever guise.”

He, however, warned against the use of mobile phones or any other material that is capable of aiding malpractices, saying:

“This is totally prohibited in schools across the state during examinations, either internal or external.”

According to him,

“The State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has some sets of rules on examination malpractices and would not hesitate to apply them on erring students, officials, or schools, either private or public.”