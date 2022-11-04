Lagos APC election task force commissions Campaign Office

The Joint Task Force of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Surulere, Lagos, on Thursday, commissioned its campaign office ahead of the 2023 general elections

The campaign office which was donated to the party by the Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira was commissioned on Thursday in Aguda, Surulere, Lagos.

In his address at the commissioning, APC Apex leader in Surulere, Chief D.O Adenekan urged members of the Joint Task Force to be focused and work collectively as a team to win the state for the party and its candidates.

He advised members of the party to shun divisive tendencies and other distractions that could work against the party emerging victorious at the Presidential, National, and State Assemblies elections.

Adenekan noted that electoral victory for Tinubu, Sanwoolu, and other party candidates in the forthcoming election is a collective work that requires the support of every member in Surulere and Lagos state in general.

He expressed his gratitude to Hon. (Dr) Apatira for donating to the campaign office for a hitch-free campaign exercise.

He disclosed that the Joint Task Force would form sub-committees to accommodate more people, especially at the grassroots, to be involved in the campaign activities.

Earlier in his keynote address, the council boss urged members of the Joint Task Force to work as a team to drive the party to success at the polls.

He said, “I have no doubt that this committee under the direction of our indefatigable speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Director General, Hon. Agboola Dabiri and other esteemed leaders across the board will do us proud and win overwhelmingly for our dear Party, APC.

“Members are enjoined to work as a team to carry everyone on board. you are also recommended to reconcile seeming differences within members of the party which might have arisen following the party primaries for us to confront the election as an indivisible entity.

“The unveiling of the campaign office for the 2023 Presidential, Governorship, and other elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Surulere underscores the importance the party attaches to the task before the Joint Task Force.

The members of the Joint Task Force were drawn from the 3 LGA/LCDA’s of Surulere and have been saddled with the mandate to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the next year’s general election.”

The Secretary of the Surulere APC Joint Task Force campaign council, Hon. Kayode Oseni assured members of the party of their readiness to deliver the state for the party.

“This committee is committed to working for the success of our national leader and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the re-election of Mr. sellable, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, the Executive governor of Lagos state, and all our flag bearers in the 2023 general elections,” he said.





In their separate remarks, the Executive secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Hon. Abdlulrazak Balogun, Commissioner at the Lagos state Local Government Commission, Hon. Hakeem Adisa Bamgbola, Executive Chairman of Coker-Aguda LCDA, Hon. Razak Ibrahim, Olamilekan, Chief complainant, Public Complaints Commission, Hon. Bimbo Yusuf called on the committee to concentrate on issues that will add value to the success of the party and avoid issues that may distract them from the path of victory.

They urged the team to remain resolute, committed, and law-abiding throughout the assignment and beyond while also appealing to stakeholders and loyal party members to support the committee in achieving its set target of delivering maximum votes for the APC and its candidates

Other dignitaries present at the event include the Surulere APC LGA chairman, Hon. Fuad Laguda, Itire-Ikate APC LGA chairman, Alhaji Ayinde Kushimo, Vice Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. Yetunde Jimba, House of Representatives candidate for Surulere Constituency 2, Vice Chairman of coker-Aguda LCDA, Bar. Olaleye Mathew, Special Adviser to the Speaker on political matters (South East) chief Kenneth Uzoiigwe, Hon. Lanre Okunola, former House of Assembly member representing surulere constituency 2, Hon. B.O Sebanjo, Hon. Amir Gbodimowo, Hon. Sunday komolafe, Mrs. Obiagieli Onu, state party officers, cabinet members, legislators, Arewa, Ndigbo in APC, south-south in APC, Lga/ward executives, ward chairmen, party members, and various interest groups.

