$1.5 billion up for grabs at Powerball Saturday jackpot drawing, 3rd highest in U.S lottery win history

A staggering $1.5 billion is up for grabs at this Saturday night Powerball jackpot drawing in what is described as the third largest lottery prize in United States of America history and second highest win of Powerball jackpot.

This would fall just short of the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot shared by three winners in 2016 and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in 2019.

The price of the jackpot grew to $1.5 billion after no one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion jackpot and that top prize could still grow if enough tickets are sold before Saturday’s draw

No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. The reason for this is not unconnected to the fact that the odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is an American lottery game that is played in U.S 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

From the game’s first drawing on April 19, 1992, until August 21, 2021, Powerball drawings were held twice weekly on Wednesday and Saturday; on August 23, 2021, a third weekly drawing (held on Mondays) was added.

The drawings for the lottery are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time, at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.





