UNICEF expresses concern over the abduction of 21 children in Katsina, calls for their immediate rescue

Ms. Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria has expressed concern about the abduction of 21 children in Katsina State by yet-to-be-identified gunmen calling for their immediate rescue by the government.

In a press statement made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Friday, Cristian Mundate stated that “UNICEF is concerned about the report of the abduction of no fewer than 21 children at a farm in Mairuwa community, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, north-west Nigeria.”

According to her, “Confirmed reports indicate the 21 children – 17 girls and 4 boys – aged between 15 and 18, were abducted last Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. by “bandits.”

She declared that “Abduction of children whether at home, at school, on the farm, or anywhere else, is reprehensible. Children should never be the target of violence, especially by anyone who should be protecting them.”

She stressed that “We call on the authorities to take necessary action to rescue the abducted children and reunite them with their families unhurt, and without delay.”

The Country Representative added that “UNICEF also calls on the authorities to rescue other persons reported to have been kidnapped on the farm at the same time the children were abducted.”

Cristian Mundate concluded that “This tragic incident is yet an indication of the danger children face by acts perpetrated by people who should protect them.”

