CBN, NIBSS to launch National Card Scheme for Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) Plc, Nigeria’s central switch, in conjunction with the Bankers Committee and other financial ecosystem stakeholders are set to launch the Nigerian domestic card scheme.

This is in line with CBN’s mandate to promote stability, inclusion and growth in the financial and payment system.

The ongoing implementation of a National Domestic Card Scheme effective January 16, 2023, will be an important game changer for financial inclusion in Nigeria.

A statement from the CBN noted that Nigeria as Africa’s largest and most vibrant economy is in a vantage position to successfully launch a domestic card scheme given the significant transformation in its payments system over the past decade.

This has been driven by rapid digital and technological innovation, increasing mobile penetration and the proactive policy initiatives of the CBN which have spurred unprecedented adoption of digital financial services.

The CBN says it recognises the tremendous benefits of the domestic card scheme in reducing costs and use of foreign exchange, protection of data sovereignty, enabling locally relevant propositions; and making cards and payments more accessible and affordable for Nigerians. “There is also potential to leverage the scheme as a platform for seamless dissemination of government-to-person payments and other social impact initiatives, ultimately enhancing financial inclusion and supporting the growth of a robust digital economy,” the statement read in part.

The apex bank said the card scheme will foster innovation within the Nigerian domestic market and the African continent allowing banks and other institutions to offer a variety of solutions including debit, credit, virtual, loyalty and tokenised cards amongst others.

Nigeria joins a growing list of countries – India, Turkey, China, and Brazil as leading examples – who have launched successful domestic card schemes and harnessed the transformative benefits to their payments and financial systems, particularly for the underbanked.

The CBN, as primary regulator of Nigeria’s payment system in Africa’s most populous country, has strong aspirations to deliver Africa’s first central bank-driven, domestic card scheme that combines a fully domestic infrastructure with international interoperability.

“Our plans will enable us to pivot into the largest card scheme in Africa, and amongst the biggest globally,” it stated.

