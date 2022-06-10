Labour party presents certificate of return to Peter Obi

Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has presented the certificate of return to its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

The ceremony was done in the presence of officials of the labour party who said, no political party in Nigeria has the kind of structure the Nigerian Labour Union can boast of in the Nigerian geopolitical space.

Presenting the certificate of return to the presidential candidate, National Chairman of the Party, Barr. Julius Abure said Nigerians are due for a change and the person of Obi symbolises the new movement for that positive change.

Obi who received the certificate of return at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja said, he is running for the president of Nigeria for only one job, to move Nigeria from a consumption nation to a productive nation.

