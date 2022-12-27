Labour Party names Osuntokun new campaign DG

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, (LP), has announced Mr Akin Osuntokun as the new Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC).

Abure who made the announcement in Abuja at the strategic meeting of the Labour party where aspirants of the party across the country gathered to deliberate on the choice of polling unit agents said the party accepted the resignation of the former DG following the circumstances of his resignation.

Abure in his announcement said, “I am pleased to inform you that we have got a new DG for the presidential campaign.

“I want to say that following the resignation of the former DG, Dr Doyin Okype whose resignation was regretted because we will be losing his wealth of experience, as a result of the circumstances surrounding the resignation.

“We didn’t have any choice but to accept the resignation as we said the obedient movements and that campaign are driven by integrity, dignity and transparency.

“Therefore, inasmuch as he regrets his resignation because we’ll be losing his weight of experience. We are pleased to announce one of our comrades that is well known, also from the same geopolitical zone because the campaign council and the party offices are well structured along that line because we appreciate the fact that we must employ federal character as enshrined in the Constitution and all of that.

“So have we put all of this into consideration and have consulted widely. We have come to the inevitable conclusion to replace DG with Akin Osuntokun”

Speaking at the meeting, the Presidential candidate of the party said Nigeria as a nation has been locked in an internally displaced camp.

He said this is the situation of the country because its citizens who should be living the life of free borns in their country are scattered in various internally displaced camps across the country.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party said this in Abuja while speaking to newsmen.

He said Nigeria as a nation has continued to advance poverty among the citizens through its policies that have not improved the life of luxury Nigerians.

According to him: “As far as Nigerians are suffering, Every Nigeria is suffering, you cannot be a rich man in a poor environment.”

He maintained that hope drives the campaign for the 2023 elections to remain a challenge for Nigerians to effect the change that would birth a new country.

He said “As far as there is insecurity in Nigeria, there is insecurity in Nigeria. As far as there is poverty in Nigeria, it means there is insecurity in Nigeria.





“If you say the highest number of people without a job are in the North, the highest number of insecurity is in the North, then Nigeria has the highest number of jobless people, and insecurity, it doesn’t matter where they reside, because they are Nigerians,” he said.

