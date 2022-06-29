Kwara local govt service commission set to flush out ghost workers

Kwara State government has said that ghost workers in local government council areas of the state should prepare for hard times as the Local Government Service Commission is set to fish them out with immediate effect.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting and presentation of an award to the best performing local government council area in the state on Wednesday in Ilorin, the commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen, said that the ghost workers syndrome had negatively affected the performance of the councils.

“As the Ministry with the oversight functions over the Local Governments, we are deeply concerned about the ghost workers syndrome and its effects on the performance of the councils. A large chunk of the workers either real or imaginary are beneficiaries of salaries for jobs not being done. This indeed has negative effects on our funds and has denied the third tier of government access to the funds that could have been available for developmental projects,” he said.

The commissioner, who also lamented over the level of insecurity pervading the nation in terms of banditry, armed robbery, kidnap, rape and even murder cases, said that the cases had taken their toll on both the people and the state government.

“So many local governments, especially in Kwara South and North are the worst hit, while cases of cultism and other cases associated with urban areas are felt in Ilorin and environs. We are deeply concerned with the expenses incurred by the state and local governments to secure our state from this menace,” he said.

He also said that recent financial challenges in local government councils should serve as a catalyst for them to think deeper to ensure they still Iive up to their minimum expectations as a tier of government, calling on the administrators to explore various means of funds acquisition including their existing Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to cater for their financial needs.

Saifudeen, however, said that local government council areas in the state had performed creditably well under the present dispensation in terms of delivering dividends of democracy to the electorate despite difficult times.

“It must also be said here that some local government council areas have performed outstandingly well-deserving of commendation. Today the Ministry has chosen to reward the best performing local governments in the year 2021. This is after a very tedious and rigorous assessment exercise with so many criteria forming the yardstick. I hope that this will encourage our local governments to do more in discharging their responsibilities. May I also say congratulations to the winners.”

He also called on citizens of state to support and have more confidence in government, saying that, “one can safely say that we are now in safe hands as a government under the leadership of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State.





Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

