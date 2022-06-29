Ortom charges new LG chairmen to improve IGR, meet obligations

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Wednesday, inaugurated the new 23 local government chairmen.

Others inaugurated were a Special Adviser, Abulu Abulu and Terna Ayu as Permanent Secretary.

Inaugurating the new chairmen at the government house, Makurdi, the governor urged the newly sworn-in chairmen to look inwards to generate Internal revenue to meet their obligations.

Ortom told the chairmen that the dwindling allocation from the federation has made running governance difficult and enjoined them to give priority to payment of Primary School Teachers, Local Government Area Traditional Councils.

He said: “In the light of dwindling Federal Allocation there is the imperative to look inwards to generate more internal revenue to run services.

“You should give priority to payment of Primary School Teachers, Local Government Area Traditional Councils. These and other statutory obligations should be put on First Line Charge to ensure the seamless operations of the Local Government Councils.”

