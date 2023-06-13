Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has commiserated with the people of Patigi on the devastating news of a boat mishap in which dozens of people were feared killed and many others still missing.

The governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday.

It is recalled that the boat, which also had people from other states on board, was travelling from Egboti in Niger State en route Kpada in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“The Governor is sad to receive reports of the boat accident involving several people, particularly residents of Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi — all in Patigi.

“The Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the people of these communities and those from other states. He prays to Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the victims.

“The Governor, meanwhile, continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors.

“He commends alertness of the Etsu Patigi, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, and other local government authorities for the efforts to save as many people as possible who may have survived the mishap”, the statement said.

