Kwankwaso won’t step down for Tinubu, Atiku ― NNPP Chairman

National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rufai Ahmed Alkali, has said his party presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would not surrender his presidential aspiration to the standard bearer of the two predominant parties.

Alkali made the clarification in a statement issued in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Alkali wondered why chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who have since dismissed the NNPP as insignificant are now threatened by its rising profile.

He said it was an effort in futility for any political party to be sponsoring any news item of the NNPP Presidential candidate stepping down for its candidate.

“Who is afraid of the NNPP Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso.”

“The whole issue is that over the past three months people are just insisting that he was going to hand off his ambition to APC or PDP or they would say he has an issue in Kogi where there was known or they would go and close our office in Borno State for no reason or they would go to Kano to take Senator Shekarau thinking that they have depleted the party. In fact, they are making him better and bigger. All these they are doing, the question is who is afraid of Kwankwaso.

“Only recently they said NNPP is nothing but now they are running helter-skelter to see how to stop NNPP and to stop Kwankwaso. Having tried every way to find something against our Presidential candidate and they couldn’t they have resort to wooing and reckless propaganda.”

Prof. Alkali said that the party was waiting for the campaign to start so it can officially bring out its manifesto to the doorsteps of Nigerians.

“We are not giving in to inanities, we are waiting for the campaign to start so we can roll out our campaign promises and manifesto.”





