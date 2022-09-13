Like actor Aguba’s case, 24-year-old lady offers solution to Ekweremadu’s ailing daughter

A controversial Nigerian Lady, Annastasia Michael Olamma, has offered to donate her kidney to the ailing daughter of former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, saying she wants nothing in return.

Her declaration to make the donation comes after the ailing daughter, Sonia Chinonso Ekweremadu, appealed to the public to come to her aid with a kidney donation in order to see her life.

According to the young lady, her decision to donate her kidney to Sonia is not out of any monetary benefit but in order to showcase that women can support women.

She expressed optimism that her kidney will match with Sonia’s own as she doesn’t take alcohol and believes her kidney is healthy.

In a post made on her Facebook page a few hours after Sonia made the public appeal, Annastasia said she had already sent a mail to Sonia about her intention to donate her kidney and save her life.

In a post, she titled, ” Kidney donation To Sonia Ekweremadu,” she wrote:

“I (Annastasia Michael olamma) want to donate one of my Kidneys to Sonia Ekweremadu to save her life. I have made up my mind to do this to prove women can help women.

“If any of her relatives mum, dad, and siblings, cannot give out their kidneys to save their Bloodline then I will donate my own to save Sonia And I demand nothing in return. I pray it matches with her own.

“I’m 24 years old, I don’t take alcohol and I believe my kidney is very healthy to donate. I have sent a message to her email helpsonialive@gmail.com and anticipate her reply. May God heals you.”

However, findings by the Nigerian Tribune show that this is not the first time Annastasia will be in news over trending issues.

The 24-year-old Nigerian Lady recently went viral when she said she was willing to marry the then homeless Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba, after philanthropic pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Chubuzor Chinyere gave him an apartment, free medical treatment and offers to financially help any lady who was interested in getting married to the actor.

She wrote then on a Facebook group, Rant HQ Extention, stating that:

“I heard General overseer OPM is looking for a wife for Kenneth Aguba, please Tell Him I (Annastasia Micheal Olamma ) am willing to marry him, I am ready to be Mrs Aguba ❤️❤️ I will love him and take care of him very well. They should come and see my people biko. I am 24 years old and I am from Enugu state. Aguba Deserves to marry me because I am a wife material 1000 yards, I can help him regain his sanity and I will take very good care of him and feed him well. I can’t wait to marry my Agubabym.” AguAnna2022“

Reacting to her then post, the general overseer of OPM Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere who was willing to sponsor the marriage took to social media to list out the characteristics any woman interested in Aguba should possess.





According to the pastor, any lady interested in Aguba must be willing to live with him for 10 years without divorce, operate a joint account with him, and must never deny him access to conjugal rights after marriage among others.

However, in his reaction to the social media proposal by Anmastasia and others, the actor himself, Kenneth Aguba rejected the proposals and listed out what he wanted in his woman.

According to him, she was only interested in getting married to a virgin girl from Israel.

While reacting to Aguba’s outlined qualities on Facebook live session, she said although she doesn’t live in Israel but she met other criteria of the actor as she was a virgin.

The lady, however, created a scene at OPM church in Portharcourt on Sunday, July 17, 2022, after being denied access to Kenneth Aguba.” Show me, my baby, I want to see my Aguba,” she screamed.

Reacting to the development, Apostle Chibuzor offered to sponsor the wedding of Annastasia and another lady who had expressed interest in Aguba since the actor had refused to marry any of them.

“As Aguba has refused to marry any woman from Nigeria, I am hereby transferring the gifts to the girls.

“Any man that marries both of them, I will support their wedding and also send them and their husbands on honeymoon in Dubai. Apostle Chibuzor said.

However, Her past controversial actions have made some internet users question the genuineness of her declaration to donate her kidney to Sonia

According to some internet users who commented on her post, they described the lady as a clout chaser who shouldn’t be taken seriously. Others also berated her for joking about such a sensitive issue.

A Facebook user Livinus Chucks said “This same girl again. Always ready to take advantage of every opportunity. Since Aguba’s deal did not work out, maybe this one will. Poverty is bad oo.” He posted.

” Stop that rubbish, obviously you are joking like the way you did with Aguba, it was funny on Aguba’s own but why make a joke out of life and death?” Merrytessy Chisom commented.

Another user, Annie bestie ” Are you really sure about this or do you want to trend as you guys did with Aguba? This is a sensitive issue here!”

The question of whether or not Annastasia is sincerely willing to donate her kidney to Sonia is still uncertain at the time of this report.