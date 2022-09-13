Partial compliance to IPOB sit-at-home order recorded in Anambra

Anambra State recorded partial compliance to the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Tribune Online had earlier reported that the IPOB, has declared a sit-at-home across the Southeast, today, Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The group tagged the sit-at-home, a day of civil action across the Southeast.

The group declared the order ahead of the Appeal Court hearing of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit to the Southeast.

A statement by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, said the sit-at-home would be a total lockdown of the Southeast.

IPOB explained that it was implementing the existing sit-at-home order regarding Kanu’s court appearance.

Tribune Online, however, gathered that there was vehicular movement, though not heavy, in Awka, the State capital, on Tuesday.

Also, the popular Eke-Awka market was open with traders opening one door of their shops only for business activities partially.

Shops attached to residential areas were seen open fully for business transactions.

Banks and filling stations were however closed for fear of the unknown.

Our Correspondent gathered that the situation is the same across the major cities in the state; Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia.

At the time of filing this report, President Muhammadu Buhari was still commissioning projects in Imo State and there is no record of any violence in the region.

