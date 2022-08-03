(Every August 2 is declared as “Kunle Adewale Day” in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA)

Kunle Adewale is a Nigerian and a renowned International artist, well-known for promoting Arts in Medicine worldwide.

He was born on 13 May, 1981 in Mushin, Lagos State, Nigeria.

He is a graduate of Fine and Applied Arts (Painting and Art History), from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria. To hone his skills in leadership, he studied Civic Leadership at Tulane University, New Orleans. His penchant for utilising arts within the healthcare system spurred him into participating in related professional courses such as: Arts in Health for Helping Professionals in Charlotte; Arts in Medicine at the University of Florida, United States, and Arts in Health Research Intensive, organised by Center for Arts in Medicine, University of Florida, in collaboration with the University College London.

Kunle Adewale is the founder of Arts in Medicine Projects and Arts in Medicine Fellowship program, an inter-disciplinary initiative that fosters collaboration amongst artists and health professionals in Nigeria, Africa and around the World. Through the Arts in Medicine Fellowship Program, Kunle has graduated over 800 students and professionals from over 30 countries across disciplines.

He is also an international advocate for persons living with cancer and sickle cell anemia.

In 2021, he championed the first ever National Arts in Health Conference in Nigeria with a focus on Arts, Health and You.

As a mental health advocate, Kunle founded the first Mental Health Fellowship in West Africa on October 10, 2021.

In 2019, Olakunle Joel Adewale, the multi-award winning artist, was honoured for his numerous contributions to Arts in Medicine field by the Mayor of Cincinnati, John Cranley, who declared every August 2 as Kunle Adewale Day in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA and became the first International Artist in Residence of the Eyes of the Artists Foundation.

