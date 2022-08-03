Ughelli residents sensitised on danger of illegal migration

Residents of Ughelli kingdom have been urged to beware and steer clear of human trafficking and illegal migration.

The Community Dialogue Facilitators (CDF), a body sponsored by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), gave the sensitisation during a road walk to mark 2022 World Trafficking Day.

Speaking shortly after the road walk, the Ovie of Ughelli kingdom, Dr Wilson Oharisi 111, who was represented by Chief Wilfred Ovuorayivwie, said the campaign was carried out to discourage illegal migration and any movement that did not follow the right track.

He declared that any movement that did not follow the right track was illegal.

He said the campaign was not to discourage people from migrating to places of their choices, but that it was good that people should learn to do things in the right way by letting the authorities know their movement and destination.

He commended the Ughelli North facilitators for being committed to the task of sensitising the people of the local government area on illegal migration and human trafficking.

He, however, appealed to spirited-individuals to support the facilitators with a working vehicle to ease their job.

The chairman of facilitators in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Mr Austin Odege, explained that the organisation, following the spate of illegal migration in Africa and Nigeria in particular, took it upon itself to train facilitators in the state who will sensitise and find homegrown solutions to the problem of illegal migration in the state.

Odege traced the problem of human trafficking and illegal migration to the quest for greener pastures, saying that in the process many people had fallen preys to organ harvesters.

He advised youths and parents to be watchful so that they do not become victims of traffickers.

In her remarks, the Ughelli North Community Orientation and Mobilisation Office (COMO), Lady Patience Bakare, said the economic situation in the country should not be used as an excuse to seek to move out of the country illegally.

Lady Bakare urged youths in the country to be patient and look for something meaningful to do instead of migrating to unknown places that could spell danger to their lives.

